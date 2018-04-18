5 / 6

Tej Pratap Yadav's 29th birthday on Monday (April 16) was also a low-key affair just like his engagement on Wednesday (April 18). In Lalu Prasad Yadav's absence, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabdi Devi was in-charge and said that this is the first time that any family function took place without Lalu Prasad Yadav.