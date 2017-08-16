Keep the flag flying high: Indian Army soldiers patrol Line of Actual Control

Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Actual Control at Chushul , 59 kilometers from Pangong lake in Leh. (Source: special arrangement)

On Tuesday, boats patrols of the Indian and Chinese armies clashed on the Pangong lake in Ladakh.

Although no shots were fired, soldiers of the two armies exchanged blows.

The incident happened at Pangong Tso at 7.30 am near the Finger-6 part of the 135-km long lake. One-third of the lake is controlled by India and the rest by China.

Sources told The Indian Express that 52 trucks belonging to the People's Liberation Army were later spotted on the road built by the Chinese on the side of the lake.

While the Indian Army refused to comment, the Chinese government claimed it was unaware of PLA soldiers entering the lake. When Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying was asked for a comment, she replied: "I am not aware of the information."