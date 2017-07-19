Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar

Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

The footfall of tourists visiting Kashmir has decreased due to a spate of militant attacks including a recent attack on Amarnath yatris in which seven yatris were killed and around 20 injured. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Shikara is a boat made of wood. It comes in various sizes and are multi purpose.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

It takes almost 2 hours to complete a Shikara ride. It covers the interior parts of the serene waters of the lake. The places that can be reached by shikaras are- Nishat Garden, Shalimar garden, and the Hazratbal mosque.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

From seeds of black roses to miniature wooden Shikara boats, you can buy some interesting Kashmir special stuff with a lot of bargaining. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

The grandeur of Dal Lake lies in majestic mountains opposite the lake also housing the Pari Mahal and Botanical Garden. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

In summers the time just before the dusk is the best time for shikara rides. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

The tourists can also check out the floating sabzi bazar. To reach there, you need to book a shikara in .Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

The average earning of a boatman is approximately Rs 2000 per day, depending on the number of trips he takes. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

You can shop kesar, bouqets, Kashmir momentos from the boatmen on the shikara. Fishing is another activity that can be done while on the ride. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Nehru park is a small island that can be reached by a shikara. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi