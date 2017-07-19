Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride at Dal Lake in Srinagar
-
Tourists enjoy a Shikara ride in the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
The footfall of tourists visiting Kashmir has decreased due to a spate of militant attacks including a recent attack on Amarnath yatris in which seven yatris were killed and around 20 injured. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
Shikara is a boat made of wood. It comes in various sizes and are multi purpose.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
It takes almost 2 hours to complete a Shikara ride. It covers the interior parts of the serene waters of the lake. The places that can be reached by shikaras are- Nishat Garden, Shalimar garden, and the Hazratbal mosque.Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
From seeds of black roses to miniature wooden Shikara boats, you can buy some interesting Kashmir special stuff with a lot of bargaining. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
The grandeur of Dal Lake lies in majestic mountains opposite the lake also housing the Pari Mahal and Botanical Garden. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
In summers the time just before the dusk is the best time for shikara rides. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
The tourists can also check out the floating sabzi bazar. To reach there, you need to book a shikara in .Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
The average earning of a boatman is approximately Rs 2000 per day, depending on the number of trips he takes. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
You can shop kesar, bouqets, Kashmir momentos from the boatmen on the shikara. Fishing is another activity that can be done while on the ride. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
Nehru park is a small island that can be reached by a shikara. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi
-
Book your date to Dal Lake to witness the beauty of Srinagar. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi