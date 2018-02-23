1 / 13

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he was received by President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and members of the Union Cabinet. Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Canadian counterpart later in the day. On Thursday, PM Modi said he was looking forward to the meeting with Trudeau and his family, who are in their last leg of the seven-day long visit to India. The Trudeaus have visited Agra, Amritsar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi so far. (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)