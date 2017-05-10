J&K: Funeral of Army officer Ummer Fayaz killed by militants in Shopian

An Army officer, identified as Ummer Fayaz was reportedly shot dead by millitants late Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district . The bullet riddled body of the 23-year-old lieutenant rank Army officer was found early wednesday. According to Army officials, it had been just six months since he joined services. The young officer was in Shopian to attend his cousins wedding. The militants had barged into the houses of at least five police officers in Kashmir, asking them to quit the force or face consequences. (Source: Express Photo)

Jammu and kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolence on the killing of Lt Ummer Fayaz. (Source: Express Photo)

The funeral was completed at around 1 pm. Approx 400 civilians, 250 army persons and CO attended the burial. Guard of honour was given and three nominated persons fired three rounds each as gun salute. A total of 12 wreaths were laid on behalf of COAS, Army Commander, Corps Commander, GOCs & other Commanders. From civil administration side, SSP Kulgam and one Tehsildar were present, said a local commander. (Source: Express photo)

Condemning the attack, Defence minister Arun Jaitley termed the killing of the Army officer as a “a dastardly act of cowardice”. "This young officer from J&K was a role model,” he said. (Source: Express Photo)

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to eliminate “terrorism” from the Valley, Jaitley said Fayaz’s sacrifice will continue to inspire the youth. “Lt. Ummer Fayaz of 2RAJRIF was an exceptional sportsman, his sacrifice reiterates nation’s commitment to eliminate terrorism from the Valley. We share the grief of family of Lt. Ummer Fayaz & stand in solidarity. Lt. Ummer Fayaz will continue to inspire youth from the Valley,” Jaitley tweeted. (Source: Express Photo)