Jeep launches limited edition Wrangler Rubicon Recon, says expect the ultimate off-road experience

Jeep has launched its much awaited Limited Edition Wrangler Rubicon Recon. The car was first showcased in in Geneva, where it showed-off its distinctive accents that combine military-inspired Dana 44 front axle, heavy-duty differential covers and a host of interior upgrade. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The car has a premium off-road rock rails with tread plates that ensure better off-road capabilities and a winch-capable steel bumpers provides it a stronger and sturdier grip to tyres on any surface. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The new Jeep has 17-inch x 7.5-inch Granite Crystal Aluminum Wheels and the company claims that the car is factory-engineered to satisfy off-roaders who want uncompromising performance in an production vehicle. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The new Jeep is powered by a 3.6-litre V6 petrol engine that churns out 285 horsepower and 260 Nm of torque. The staring price for the car is $39,145. So far there are no updates from the company to launch it in the Indian market. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

Safety is no concern for anyone driving this car as it is enabled with multi-stage front airbags and available supplemental side airbags with sensor detection. The car also has on-and off-road four-wheel disc antilock brakes. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The car's interiors provide ample storage space. The car thoughtfully designed ergonomics ensures less noise and vibration. Other comfort features like the heated leather-trimmed front seats are also available in the car. The car also has an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated LED map lights. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The limited edition Jeep also has fender flares, iconic seven-slot grille and removable doors. This enables the Wrangler Unlimited to make off-roading a fun experience. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

For an upscale premium appearance, the car also provides a hardtop option on the Sahara and Rubicon models. The car comes in 7 colour options – Firecracker Red, Billet Silver Metallic, Granite Crystal Metallic, Gobi, Black, Bright White and Rhino. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

Jeep has stated that the car's wheels were designed to elevate your off-roading experience. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)

The car has the standard 4x4 capability and Jeep claims that its BF Goodrich All-Terrain K02 tires are designed to successfully handle almost any kind of surface in multiple weather conditions. (Source: http://www.jeep.com/wrangler-unlimited)