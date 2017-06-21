How International Yoga Day 2017 is being celebrated across India and the world

Participants at the International Yoga Day Celebration event in Lucknow. There was slight drizzle before the event began, however, it failed to douse the excitement of participants.

Security is tight at the International Yoga Day celebration event in Lucknow. With Pm Modi and Cm Yogi Adiyanath in attendance along with hundreds of other participants present at the grounds. A security guard can been seen here, with participants positioned in the background.

At the event in Lucknow, while addressing the participants CM Yogi Adityanath said, ‘Pracchin grantho ne yoga ke mahatva ko swikaraa hai. yoga jeevan ki ek kala hai. Yeh hum sab ko jorhna sikhaati hai (Since ancient times Yoga has been accepted as important as pect of life. It binds us all together).’

PM Modi who arrived at the event in Lucknow with CM Yogi Adityanath, also spoke to the participants. Talking to the participants Modi appreciated the commitment of all who had arrived for the event despite the rain. “From Lucknow I convey my greetings to all those joining the #YogaDay2017 celebrations all over India,” the PM said. PM Modi also urged everyone to to make Yoga a part of their lives. After concluding his address and is now leaving the stage to take part in the Yoga Day events

PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrived the at the Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow. There was slight drizzle before the event began, however, there was palpable excitement among participants for the even to begin. (Express Photo)

PM Modi also took a break from the from the asanas to take a tour around the ground and interact with people. PM Modi has been a huge advocate of yoga and encouraged the practicing of the art both within India and abroad.

Prime Minister Modi can be seen performing asanas along with the other participants. There is a narration of what the asanas mean and the way to perform them. There is a light drizzle as well. There are four people on the stage demonstrating the asanas.