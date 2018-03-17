1 / 13

The three-day Indian National Congress' 84th plenary session commenced on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, who is attending his first meet at chief of the party, addressed the gathering on Saturday. In his inaugural speech, he said only Congress can unite a ‘divided nation’. He added, “Only Congress can show the way for this nation. This country belongs to all irrespective of which religion caste community one belongs to. We will work for all.” During the session, Congress is expected to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and the other on jobs and poverty alleviation. Party leaders will also draft resolutions which will be adopted at the conclave over the next two days. The Congress Working Committee members will be picked by the party president on the concluding day of the meet (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)



