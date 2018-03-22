1 / 11

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the President’s Standard to 51 Squadron and President’s Colours to the 230 Signal Unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Halwara Air Force Station. Addressing the gathering at the event, President Kovind was quoted by PTI as saying: "We are committed to peace but we will defend our borders with full might." (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)