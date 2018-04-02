1 / 8

A special aircraft carrying the bodies of 38 of 39 Indians, who went missing in Mosul in June 2014 and whom the government recently declared dead, landed in Amritsar on Monday. Of the 39 who died, 27 were from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, two from West Bengal and six from Bihar. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, who had left for Iraq on Sunday, returned with the mortal remains of those killed by IS militants in Iraq. (Express photo by Partha Paul)