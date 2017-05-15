Indian Navy participates in the International Maritime Review at Singapore

Warships from around the world gathered at Changi Naval Base on Monday 15th May, as Singapore hosted its first international maritime review (IMR). (Source: Ministry of Defence)

The review was part of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) 50th year. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

The proceedings included a parade, a land review and a sea review, involving 46 warships and four aircraft from 21 countries, including Singapore. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

INS Sahyadri was part of the land review while INS Kamorta was part of the sea review. Both ships had earlier participated in the pre-IMR multinational group sail. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

There was a land review as well where the President of Singapore took salute from various s static Contingents of participating navies. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

An Indian contingent participated in the parade. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

Lanba, who arrived in the country yesterday, held extensive talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lai Chung Han and explored ways to further step up maritime cooperation between the two countries. (Source: Ministry of Defence)

CNS pic with Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam n Chief of Navy RADM Lai Chung Han onboard RSS Independence as she sails past INS Kamorta.

President Tony Tan Keng Yam, who reviewed the warships, said the maritime review "marks the coming of age of Singapore's navy, and is "testament to the strong friendships and extensive network Singapore enjoys across world". (Source: Ministry of Defence)

Indian Navy and Singapore Navy are partners in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), a Maritime Cooperation construct conceptualised and pioneered by Indian Navy in 2008. (Source: Ministry of Defence)