Shinzo Abe in Gujarat: Bear-hug with Modi at airport, then 8-km roadshow and visit to Sabarmati Ashram

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in India on Wednesday to attend the 12th edition of the India-Japan annual summit meeting. He received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The two leaders are meeting for the fourth time. Abe is in India on a two-day visit. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

PM Abe, accompanied by First Lady Akie Abe is in India to attend the 12th Indian-Japanese annual summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat where the two countries will look to reinvigorate bilateral relations and defence cooperation. The India-Japan annual summit meeting will be held in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe will hold bilateral talks at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Thursday. But before this they will also address a public meeting after the ground-breaking ceremony for the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Also Read: The bullet train route, mostly overhead, a stretch undersea. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was accorded a ceremonial reception at the airport. (Source; Twitter/PMO India)

Japan and India are likely going to strengthen strategic partnership in the neighbourhood in terms of joint development of projects. This move is aimed at keeping an eye on China’s attempt to increase its strategic footprint in the region. Shinzo Abe’s visit will likely witness a more pronounced articulation of countering the Chinese influence. (Source: Twitter/PMO India)

Abe, who is in Gujarat for the next two days, was presented a guard of honour at the airport. (Source: Twitter/PMO India)

The Japanese leader was greeted by a group of Buddhist monks who were also present at the airport to welcome Abe and his wife. (Source: Twitter/PMO India)

Japanese PM Abe greeting the Buddhist monks at the airport. (Source: Twitter/PMO India)