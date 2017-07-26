India celebrates Kargil divas: Here are archival pictures from the 1999 war

Marking 18th anniversary of Kargil war on July 26, the nation remembers its brave heroes on the ocassion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. India emerged victorious in the Kargil conflict with Pakistan this day. The war that continued for over three months led to loss of lives both sides. Soldiers carrying weapons during the Kargil war. (Source: Express archive photo)

The Indian army had succeeded in recaputuring the Tiger Hill as part of operation Vijay during the war. The Army band is seen performing at Drass war memorial to commemorate the day the Tiger Hill was captured by the Indian Army in 1999. The Tiger Hill is seen in the background. PTI Photo

A picturesque view of the Drass valley on way to Tiger Hill, a region which the Army wants to develop into a tourist destination. The region will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Kargil incursion towards the end of the month. Tashi Tobgyal *** Local Caption *** A picturesque view of the Drass valley on way to Tiger hill,a region which the Army wants to develop into a tourist destination. The region shall be commemorating the tenth anniversary of the Kargil war towards the end of the month..Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal.Ladakh 10th July 2009

The conflict had gained a lot of attention because of the India-Pakistan relations post 1971 war. In addition, the rough terrain and high altitude Himalayan regions made the war more difficult. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to honour the war heroes and participants. Every year, the Army organises functions and events across the country. (Source: PTI )

A soldier manns a Bunker in the Tiger hill region near the LOC i Photograph by Tashi Tobgyal

The Victorious Indian Army Jawans of 18 Grenadiers rejoicing with the National Flag in their hands after recapturing the Tiger Hill in Drass sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Express archive photo on 18.07.1999