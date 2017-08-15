India at 70: How the country is celebrating Independence Day

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi said, "In this 'New India', people will be the new rulers." (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people after concluding his speech at the Red Fort. New Delhi (Express Photo/TashiTobgyal)

Children seems excited after seeing PM Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

PM Narendra Modi with children at the Red Fort, New Delhi (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India is celebrating its 70th Independence Day (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)