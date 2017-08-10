Rare pictures from 1947, the year India achieved its independence

FILE- In this June 10, 1947 file photo, Viceroy of India Lord Louis Mountbatten, right, speaks with Muslim League leader Muhammed Ali Jinnah during conferences on India's division in New Delhi. Jinnah appealed to Indians to carry out peacefully the British plan for dividing the country. The Muslim League formally adopted the plan on the night of June 9. As the 70th anniversary of India-Pakistan Partition comes up next week, relations between the two nations are as broken as ever. (Source: AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)

Pt Jawaharlal Nehru delivering his famous `tryst with destiny' speech on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947. (Source: Express archive photo)

It was a distinguished audience that watched Jawaharlal Nehru as he delivered his famous 'tryst with destiny' speech on the midnight of August 14-15, 1947. (Source: Express archive photo)

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru during the Midnight session of the constituent assembly of India held on 14 and 15 August 1947. (Source: Express archive photo)

Dr. Rajendra Prasad administering the oath of office of Law Minister to Dr BR Ambedkar in August 1947. Also seen in the photograph is Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru. (Source: Express archive photo)

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru addresses the nation from Red Fort on Independence Day, August 15, 1947. (Source: Express photo)

People throng North Block and South Block on August 15, 1947. (Source: Express archive photo)

FILE - In this September 17, 1947 file photo, Muslim refugees, evacuated from areas of unrest in New Delhi, take shelter in the corners of the ancient walls of Purana Qila, the old fort, in New Delhi, India. When the British ended two centuries of colonial rule on the Indian subcontinent in August 1947, they left a jigsaw legacy _ the vast country of India flanked on either side by a newly created Pakistan split in two parts. Excitement over independence was quickly overshadowed by some of the worst bloodletting the world has ever seen, leaving up to 1 million people dead as gangs of Hindus and Muslims slaughtered each other. (Source: AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)

FILE - In this November 9, 1947 file photo, Indian Sikh troops take up roadside positions on the Baramula Road to force invaders further away from the Kashmir capital, Srinagar. A raid by armed tribesmen from north-western Pakistan forced Maharaja Hari Singh of the Himalayan kingdom of Jammu and Kashmir to seek help from India, which offered military assistance on the condition that the kingdom accede to India. The ruler accepted but insisted that the region would remain a largely autonomous state within the Indian union, with India managing its foreign affairs, defense, and telecommunication. The Indian military entered the region soon after, and the tribal raid spiraled into the first of two wars between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. The war ended in 1948 with a United Nations brokered ceasefire. (Source: AP Photo/Max Desfor, File)