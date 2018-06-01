Around the world in 254 days: The historic journey of INSV Tarini’s all-women crew
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- IPL betting case: Actor Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police
- Congress, JD(S) to fight 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, finally announce Karnataka cabinet portfolio
- INX Media case: P Chidambaram summoned by CBI for questioning on June 6
- Kerala HC couple allows Muslim teenage couple to stay together
- Kerala Nipah outbreak: Health squads raised, surveillance expanded to prevent second wave
- EntertainmentVeere Di Wedding movie review: The Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor starrer is a fun ride
- EntertainmentBhavesh Joshi Superhero movie review: The Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer suffers from having too much to say
- EntertainmentRace 3 song Allah Duhai Hai: Salman Khan and others appear in their glamorous avatars
- EntertainmentOfficer movie review: This Nagarjuna starrer is another Ram Gopal Varma misfire
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1
- SportsICC asks Al Jazeera to co-operate in fixing probe
- SportsWATCH: French Open ball boy goes down after collision
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications, features compared
- TechnologyApple WWDC 2018: What to expect in iOS 12, macOS 10.14, watchOS and more
- TechnologyXiaomi's MIUI 10 is here: The full list of phones which will get the update
- LifestyleFrom 1800s to the '90s: How bathing suits have evolved over time
Advertisement