In Pictures: Maharashtra celebrates 58th year of formation
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Karnataka elections 2018: Fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish of 'disbanding' Congress Party, PM Modi urges voters
- SportsIPL Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore lose Brendon McCullum after steady stand in Bengaluru
- Woman officer shot dead as Kasauli demolition drive turns violent
- In a first, GST collection in a month crosses 1 lakh cr-mark, Arun Jaitley dubs it 'landmark' achievement
- Moral policing inside Kolkata Metro: Mob thrashes couple for hugging at Dum Dum station
- EntertainmentSonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja all set to tie the knot on May 8
- EntertainmentWho is Anand Ahuja?
- EntertainmentKaran Patel and Ankita Bhargava expecting their first child
- EntertainmentKaala song Semma Weightu: The Santhosh Narayanan track pays ode to Rajinikanth's larger-than-life image
- SportsIPL 2018 Live: RCB vs MI in Match 31 in Bangalore
- SportsHarendra Singh appointed men's hockey team coach
- Sports'Watching Dhoni from close quarters is special'
- TechnologyOnePlus 6 to Honor 10, Realme 1: Top smartphones expected to launch in May
- TechnologyWhatsApp for Android beta gets 'Restricted Group' feature: Here's how to use
- TechnologyOppo Realme 1 India launch set for May 15 on Amazon, will rival Redmi 5A
- LifestyleWe love prints but there's just TOO much confusion in Sonam Kapoor's outfit
Advertisement