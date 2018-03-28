1 / 7

The Rajya Sabha Wednesday bid farewell to 58 retiring members.The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Monday. Following the adjournment over protests in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reportedly met leaders of different political parties in a bid to resolve the logjam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lamented that disruptions in Parliament have unfortunately prevented several members, retiring from the Rajya Sabha, from being able to participate in debates on historic legislations like the triple talaq bill. In Picture: Congress MPs stage protest at Parliament on Wednesday Express Photo/Praveen Jain