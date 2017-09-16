IAF Marshal Arjan Singh passes away: See rare photos from Express archives

Marshal Arjan Singh, who was admitted to Delhi's Army Research and Referral Hospital after suffering a Heart attack, died on Saturday evening. Seen here: At the wreath laying ceremony and memorial of Former President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Arjan Singh was born to a military family on April 5, 1919 in Faisalabad, Pakistan and joined the Indian Airforce in 1938. Here the then Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh can be seen with Vice President Dr Zakir Hussain, while in conversation with Indira Gandhi, then Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting at the Air force Day reception in New Delhi. (Express archive photo)

Singh fought in the Second World War on the Burma front and was also honoured with the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) by the Supreme Allied Commander, South East Asia, after the war. Here he can be seen at a charity show called Columbia's LAWRENCE OF ARABIA held at the Novelty cinema Bombay, where he was the chief guest. (Express archive photo)

After India became a republic, Arjan Singh held the command of the operational group of IAF from 1950-52 and later from 1955 to 1959. In 1964, at the age of 45, Arjan singh took charge as India's third Chief of Air Staff, just a year before the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Here he can be seen with Sadhana, Ramanand Sagar and Air Commodore Shahi. (Express archive photo)

Arjan Singh was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the Air Force during the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War. Here Marshal Arjan Singh can be seen with Producer BR Chopra welcoming the then defence Minister YB Chavan at the gala premiere of film WAQT. (Express archive photo)

Known to rule his office with an Iron fist Arjan Singh later became the the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Here he can be seen speaking to the media outside Tihar Jail after the violence on 5.10.90.( Express archive photo by RL Chopra)

Post retirement Arjan Singh held the office of India's envoy to Switzerland and was then the high commissioner to Kenya. He later became India's envoy to Vatican. Here he can be seen with his wife and the then Air Chief Marshal SK Kaul at Air force museum. (Express Archive dated 1993)

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh during a function to grant IAF's honorary rank of Group Captain to the master blaster in New Delhi. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA).

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal with Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, General JJ Singh Ex-Army Chief laying foundation stone of prestigious Punjab State War Heroes Memorial and Museum at Amritsar. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh).

Defence Minister under the UPA government AK Antony with Arjan Singh DFC, General Bikram Singh, pays tribute to martyrs of 1962 Indo-China War, marking its 50th anniversary at Amar Jawan Jyoti. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)