Hurricane Harvey smashes into Texas: First category 4 storm to hit US in decades

Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast on Friday as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 miles (209 km) per hour. Here you can see a power generator tips in front of Texas' CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Harvey hits Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (Source: AP)

Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (Source: AP)

Hurricane Harvey brought wit it strong winds and torrential rain from the fiercest hurricane to hit the US in more than a decade. Seen here: A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Source: AP)

The hurricane made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi in Texas, around 10 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT), bringing with it 13 feet high waves and over 3 feet (90 cm) of rain, as it lingered along the Texas coast and parts of Louisiana for days. (Source: AP)

Hurricane harvey is first Category 4 hurricane to hit the US coasts since Charley in 2004,. Harvey is also the first storm to hit Texas since Carla in 1961. The storm hit Corpus Christi, a city of 320,000, and knocked out power to some homes in that city and nearby town. (Source: AP)

Larger than usual waves come ashore at Crystal Beach as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas on Friday. The storm will plow through the heart of America’s oil refining operations, with as many as 5.8 million people were believed in it path. The storm’s impact on refineries in US has already pushed up gasoline prices.(Source: AP)

A by standard watches the violent waves of the sea, as hurricane Harvey approaches the US coast. The city of Corpus Christi, also witnessed voluntary evacuation. The stormy winds in the region toppled wooden roadwork signs and littered the streets with pieces of palm trees as white caps rocked sailboats in their docks. (Source: AP)

This enhanced satellite image made available by the NOAA GOES Project shows Hurricane Harvey, middle left, approaching the coast of Texas on Friday. (Source: AP/NASA)

The US Naval Aircraft carrier, USS Lexington, which has been trued into a museum, rests in Corpus Christi Bay as waters begin to turn rough around Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday. (Source: AP)

The sun rises behind the Jet Star Roller Coaster, sitting in the ocean after part of the Funtown Pier was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy, in Seaside Heights, in New Jersey. According to University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, the economic impact of Hurricane Harvey could be on par with 2005's Hurricane Katrina, the costliest hurricane in U.S. history. (Source: AP)