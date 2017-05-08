Hrithik Roshan starrer Mohenjo Daro’s 21-ft long dummy crocodile now at Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo
A 21-feet dummy crocodile which was used in the movie Mohenjo Daro was brought to Byculla Zoo in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The film prop will be installed in the zoo so as to make a new 'selfie point'. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The new 'selfie point', with the dummy crocodile, will be inaugurated on Sunday. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
The dummy crocodile was used in a scene where the lead star of Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik Roshan, fought the reptile along the banks of a river. The scene was reportedly shot in Jabalpur along the Narmada River. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Seen here are two artificial monkeys, which will be installed at the 'selfie point' as part of the exhibition. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)