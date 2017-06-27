Latest News
  • This is how ‘true friend’ Narendra Modi was welcomed at Donald Trump’s White House

Updated on June 27, 2017 7:36 am
    US President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. (Source: REUTERS)

    US President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump walk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to an Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington. (Source: REUTERS)

    US President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. (Source: REUTERS)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US. (Source: REUTERS)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Donald Trump, as first lady Melania Trump looks on as Modi departs the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, US. (Source: REUTERS)

    President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) for a dinner at the White House. (Source: REUTERS)

    US President Donald Trump (R) holds a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House.

