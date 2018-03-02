1 / 7

Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated with great fervour across India today. A festival, which celebrates the victory of good over evil, also marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The two-day festival, which commenced in many parts of the country yesterday, is celebrated by smearing one another with coloured powder. Holi is also celebrated as thanksgiving for a good harvest. Seen here is Union Minister Rajnath Singh playing Holi at his official residence in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)