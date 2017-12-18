2 / 12

The BJP looks like it will oust the Congress-led government in the state, with trends indicating 43 seats in favour of the saffron party against 21 for the Congress. The two parties, which have been swapping power in the state since 1990, are in a straight contest in the hill-state; other parties are leading in only four seats. People outside tourist information centre in Shimla, Monday. (Express Photo)