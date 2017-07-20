Heavy rain lashes Delhi, NCR, leads to water-logging, traffic snarls

School students cross a water logged street after heavy rains in New Delhi on Thursday. Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region early Thursday morning bringing respite from Wednesday’s hot and humid weather. (Source: PTI)

People use umbrella's during heavy rains in Delhi on Thursday morning (above). Rainfall in the National Capital has brought down the maximum temperature to 28-degrees Celsius. Delhi last received rainfall on July 17, which caused traffic snarls across the city. (PTI Photo)

Motorists use head lights in broad day light as heavy rains and clouds bring visibility to minimum in New Delhi. The rainfall caused water-logging in several areas. Reports of sluggish traffic also poured in from various places including: Chilla border to Noida road, Dadri main road near Film City and Mahamaya-Kalindi route. (Source: PTI)