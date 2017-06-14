Two decades after Uphaar cinema fire: Haunting ambience, battered seats, soiled film rolls

The Uphaar cinema tragedy that took place on June 13, 1997, claiming the lives of 59 people and injuring several others was one of the worst fire incidents in Indian history. The interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park in the capital New Delhi remain the same since the incident. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The fire also injured more than 100 people during the show of Bollywood movie 'Border' on 13th June 1997. The horrific incident that took place in the midst of the evening show screening of ‘Border’ has also gone down the annals of legal history in the country as being the cause behind the filing of the landmark civil compensation case by the families of the victims. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The interiors of the movie theatre is spread over five floors have since been untouched and under investigation. The investigation of the Uphaar fire tragedy brought to light huge amount of corruption and violations of fire code norms including no proper public announcement system, blocked exits and lack of maintenance of the transformers. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The investigations into the Uphaar fire tragedy also revealed that there was large-scale corruption involved in the case wherein the owner of Uphaar cinema, Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal were accused of incorporating more number of people inside the hall than allowed. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The fire at the Uphaar theatre broke out at around 4:55 PM, a short-circuit in the transformer situated in the ground floor led to the parking lot being scotched. The toxic gases released from the fire soon spread into the hall, choking the audience. People were trapped inside with insufficient outlets for escaping. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The fire resulted in the The tragedy resulted in the death of 59 people, 23 of whom were children. The families of the victims later formed the The Association of Victims of Uphaar Fire Tragedy’ (AVUT) who filed the landmark Civil compensation case. The most heart wrenching story among the victims’ families were Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, whose two children, 17-year-old Unnati and 13-year-old Ujjwal died in the incident. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

The investigation pointed that there were 16 people who were accused of causing death by negligence. The accused included the owner of Uphaar cinema, Sushil Ansal and his brother Gopal Ansal. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)

On February 9 , 2017 the Supreme Court sentenced Gopal Ansal to one year in jail for the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case. While Gopal would serve six months of his remaining term, his brother Sushil Ansal, will not be going through more jail term due to his ‘advanced age.’ Supreme Court in its judgement also noted that ‘fine not enough in view of irreparable loss of lives. (Express Photo Tashi Tobgyal)