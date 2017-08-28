Gurmeet Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years imprisonment: Day in pictures

Dera followers leaving the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter at Sirsa to go their homes after administration provided government buses for the same on Monday. (Express Photo)

Dera followers leaving the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter at Sirsa to go their homes after administration provided government buses for the same on Monday. (Express Photo)

Dera followers leaving the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarter at Sirsa to go their homes after administration provided government buses for the same on Monday. (Express Photo)

While quantum of punishment being announced ,Jawans of the Rapid Action Force stands gaurd during the curfew in Bathinda on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

While quantum of punishment being announced ,Jawans of the Rapid Action Force stands gaurd during the curfew in Bathinda on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Security personnel keeping strict vigil near Sunariya Jail, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahims quantum of sentence was pronounced, in Rohtak on Monday. A special CBI court sentenced Baba Ram Rahim 10 years in prison in each of the two separate cases of rape against him. (PTI Photo)

S K Garg Narwana, defence lawyer for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, reacts while talking to the media near Sunariya Jail after pronouncement of the quantum of punishment for the Dera chief, in Rohtak on Monday. The special CBI court sentenced the Baba Ram Rahim 10 years in prison in each of the two separate cases of rape against him. (PTI Photo)

Dera Sacha Sauda followers queue up for police formalities before boarding the Haryana Roadways buses provided by the administration to return to their respective places, in Sirsa district on Monday. A CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim 10 years in jail. (PTI Photo)

Police personnel keeping a vigil near the New Delhi Railway Station on Monday, in the view of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim case. (PTI Photo)

Security forces personnel stand guard in Amritsar on Monday, ahead of the the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence in Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's case. (PTI Photo)

A deserted view of Dera Sacha Sauda before the pronouncement of sentence to Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, in Sirsa on Monday. (PTI Photo)