Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s followers descend upon Panchkula ahead of verdict, Haryana under lockdown

Dera Sacha Sauda followers going through the newspapers along the roadside ahead of the court verdict in Panchkula. A case of sexual exploitation was registered against Ram Rahim in 2002, based on anonymous letters alleging the sect head had raped two women followers. The trial began in 2008. The CBI was able to track down the two sadhvis, who deposed in court. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Tens of thousands of followers of Dera Scaha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have assembled in Panchkula ahead of the verdict. The government is monitoring WhatsApp groups, Facebook and Twitter are being monitored to ensure fake news is not circulated. The Centre has assured help to the Haryana and Punjab governments.(Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Dera spokesperson Aditya Insa had said on Friday that nearly 5 lakh followers had arrived ahead of the verdict. “Five lakh followers have arrived in Dera. The sect has contributed in various fields to serve humanity,” he said. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

On Thursday, one of the complainants in the rape case against Ram Rahim Singh told The Indian Express that she is hopeful that her long wait for justice will end Friday. “Fortunately, this case was handled by honest officers from CBI. They have tried their best to ensure justice to us. That’s why we have hope,” said the complainant. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The superintendent of police (SP) Ashwin Shenvi and deputy commissioner (DC) Prabhjot Singh also visited the area to inspect all the check-post erected by paramilitary and police department. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)