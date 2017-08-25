PHOTOS: This is the carnage that followed Ram Rahim conviction
A bus burnt by Dera followers. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Policemen try to douse a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
A police personnel and a man look at a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Security forces during clashes with Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
A security personnel gives water to an injured Dera follower. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
Security forces lathi charge Dera followers after after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)
One of the Dera followers injured after firing by security forces. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)