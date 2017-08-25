Only in Express

PHOTOS: This is the carnage that followed Ram Rahim conviction

Updated on August 25, 2017 8:27 pm
  • gurmeet ram rahim singh conviction, gurmeet ram rahim singh, panchkula violence, dera followers violence, dera supporters violence, violent clashes, panchkula, punjab, haryana, sirsa, photos,panchkula violence photos, indian express news

    A bus burnt by Dera followers. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

    Policemen try to douse a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    A police personnel and a man look at a car burnt by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's followers at Income Tax office in Mansa. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

    Mob of Dera followers clashing with security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Security forces during clashes with Dera followers on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on security forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Security forces firing on Dera Sacha Sauda followers after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    A security personnel gives water to an injured Dera follower. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    Security forces lathi charge Dera followers after after they became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    One of the Dera followers injured after firing by security forces. Dera Sacha Sauda followers became violent over Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a special CBI court in a 2002 rape case. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

    1. R
      Richard Dias
      Aug 25, 2017 at 8:52 pm
      I was reading about how the British managed to contain the spreading of Sepoy uprising during 1857 uprising. Though they had no support, yet the measures they took are worth following. Sadly our politicians are not interested in learning anything from our own history.
