Flood fury in parts of Gujarat as heavy rainfall continues

Morbi: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) men rescuing a villager from a flood-hit area in Morbi district on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Surendranagar: An aerial view of a person being rescued by the Indian Air Force with the help of an IM-17 helicopter after he was stuck on the terrace of a mosque surrounded by floodwater, in Utadi village in Surendranagar on Saturday. A flood-like situation is prevalent in several parts of Gujarat as heavy rains lashes the state since Friday night. Ten rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned at various flood prone areas in the state. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: A view of a flooded locality after heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. So far, the Gujarat relief department confirmed 61 rain-related deaths in the state. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Chotila and Maliya on Sunday. Rupani held a meeting with officials and asked the administration to help people as heavy rains are expected till July 29. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Children, knee-deep in water, play with an auto-rickshaw in a flooded street after heavy downpour, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. According to a ANI report, the Indian Air Force on Monday safely evacuated a woman, her new-born twins and another pregnant woman from Nana Matra village in Vinchia tehsil of Rajkot. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Vehicles make their way through flooded street after heavy downpour, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. According to a PTI report, officials on Sunday said that over 7,000 people have been shifted to safer places over the last two days. (Source: PTI Photo)

Kutch : An aerial view of flooded Abadasa Taluka in Kutch district after heavy rains on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Surat: People wade through a flooded street after heavy downpour in Surat on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Surendranagar: Rescued persons onboard the Indian air force helicopter IM-17 after they were rescued from the terrace of a mosque where they were stranded, following heavy rains in Utadi village, in Surendranagar district on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: School girls and a biker wade through a flooded steet after heavy downpour in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)