According to IndiaTv-VMR Exit poll, BJP will win the Central Gujarat region with 23 seats, while Congress may be limited to 16 seats. They also predict 24-30 seats for BJP in South Gujarat while Congress is expected to bag 6-8 seats. In north Gujarat, India TV predicts 30 seats for the ruling BJP, while Congress may sweep 23 seats. So, the total comes at 104-114 for BJP, 65-75 for Congress and 0-4 for others.