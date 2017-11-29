Gujarat elections: As poll campaign heats up, Congress, BJP target each other to claim throne
Best of Express
- ElectionsGujarat elections: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi play blame game, Hardik Patel asks people to fight against 'cowards'
- Additional sanctions will be imposed on North Korea, says Donald Trump after ICBM launch
- ElectionsSomnath temple: Rahul Gandhi's name figures in 'non-Hindu' list, Congress claims visitors book is 'fake'
- Bosnian war crimes convict Slobodan Praljak dies after taking poison in UN court
- Kerala conversion case: Asked for freedom... to meet my husband, but I am still not free, says Hadiya
- EntertainmentAvengers Infinity War Trailer: The most awaited Marvel movie is here and it's totally worth the hype
- EntertainmentBharti Singh on her wedding gift to Haarsh Limbachiyaa: He is getting me, what more does he need?
- EntertainmentFatima Sana Shaikh resembles Katrina Kaif? Netizens think so
- EntertainmentOru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren teaser: Who's Rama and Ravana between Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Karthik?
- SportsVirat Kohli bats for Test cricket
- SportsPolice seek charging advice for Stokes
- SportsCompetition Commission slaps Rs 52 crore penalty on BCCI
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus with 18:9 display to launch on December 7
- TechnologySamsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness-centric wearables launched in India
- TechnologyAsus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, dual cameras listed online: Specifications, features
- LifestyleSagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's first magazine photo shoot, post-wedding is simply magical