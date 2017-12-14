1 / 11

The people of Gujarat are today exercising their right to vote in the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections. 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate. In the 93 seats voting today, the 2012 polls had seen the Congress challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more strongly than in the 83 that voted in the first phase. Of these 93 seats, the Congress won 39 to the BJP’s 52, winning 3 seats for every 4 lost; of the first 83, the Congress had only 22 to the BJP’s 63, losing thrice as many as it won. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

