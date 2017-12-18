8 / 34

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as trends show his party, the BJP, winning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. After a tightly contested battle for power in Gujarat, the ECI data shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 103 seats, while the Congress has secured 72 seats. The results are seen as litmus test for the ruling BJP which hopes to beat anti-incumbency as well as the Congress party which was led by party president Rahul Gandhi. The counting for the 182 assembly seats began at 8 am this morning. (Express photo by Renuka puri)