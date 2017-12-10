1 / 10

Kicking off the second phase of campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi started his Navsarjan Yatra with a visit to Ranchhodji Temple in Kheda district. According to Congress leaders, Gandhi has completed 25 temple visits. During campaign speeches today, Gandhi takinga jibe at PM Modi said, "Yesterday I listened to PM Narendra Modi’s speech in which 90 per cent he spoke about himself." He added, "The money of all thieves in India was turned white by PM Modi." The first phase of polling in the state was completed yesterday. Close to 67 per cent of votes were cast. (Source: Twitter/AICC)