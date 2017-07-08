Glimpses from G20 Summit: Captains of industry discuss terrorism, climate change at Hamburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (PTI Photo/pib)

PM Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 Summit on Friday. (PTI Photo / Twitter)

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US President Donald Trump's wife Melania, prior to his talks with Trump at the G20 summit on Friday. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

PM Modi at an event at the G20 summit. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit. (AP/PTI)

US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talk during the working session at the 12th G20 leaders summit (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. (REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld, Pool)

Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg on Friday. (REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool)