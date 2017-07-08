Latest News
  • Glimpses from G20 Summit: Captains of industry discuss terrorism, climate change at Hamburg

Glimpses from G20 Summit: Captains of industry discuss terrorism, climate change at Hamburg

Published on July 8, 2017 1:09 pm
  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Hamburg, Germany on Friday. (PTI Photo/pib)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    PM Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 Summit on Friday. (PTI Photo / Twitter)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US President Donald Trump's wife Melania, prior to his talks with Trump at the G20 summit on Friday. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    PM Modi at an event at the G20 summit. (REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during the G20 summit. (AP/PTI)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu talk during the working session at the 12th G20 leaders summit (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend a concert at the Elbphilharmonie Concert Hall in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday. (REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld, Pool)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    Participants of the G20 summit and their spouses pose for a family photo at the Elbphilharmonie before attending a concert in Hamburg on Friday. (REUTERS/LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool)

  • g20 summit, pm modi, hamburg, germany, angela merkel. donald trump, melania pics, justin trudeau, emmanuel macron, g20 summit pics, g20 2017, indian express

    US-President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, next to Trump's wife Melania, prior to a concert at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit. (Christian Charisius/Pool Photo via AP)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express