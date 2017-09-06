Gauri Lankesh’s murder sparks protests across the country

Outraged by the murder of fellow journalist Gauri Lankesh, journalists from across the city gathered at the Press Club of India in New Delhi, and demanded justice amid call for standing up to “forces” trying to the “muzzle” the voices of dissent. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Gauri Lankesh was an outspoken critic of Hindutva politics and the editor Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike, besides owning some other publications. The Press Club of India (PCI) on Tuesday had strongly condemned her murder, saying, “A fearless and independent journalist who gave voice to many causes and always stood up for justice has been shot dead in the most brutal manner in order to silence her voice.” (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Various media organisations led by the Mumbai Press Club and Bombay Union of Journalists had also condemned the killing of Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday and sought a speedy probe in the case. Seen here: activists and journalists hold protests in Mumbai, against the cold-blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A candlelight vigil was held at the Mumbai Press Club as a mark of protest. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Journalists across the country are demanding that the attackers be identified and brought to book in a swift manner. Seen here: journalists and activists taking part in a protest in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The body of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was laid to rest with State honours at the Lingayat burial ground. Slogans like ‘Gauri Lankesh Amar Rahe’ and ‘Gauri Lankesh Zindabad’ filled the air. Seen here: another image of the protest from Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Karnataka government has now decided to form a Special Investigation Team to probe into the killing Gauri Lankesh. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the SIT probe headed by a Inspector General level officer, adding that his government had an “open mind” to an investigation by the CBI, a demand made by the slain journalist’s family. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Another photo from Lucknow showing activists and journalists holding a protest on Wednesday against Gauri Lankesh murder. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Editors Guild of India also strongly condemned the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. “Gauri Lankesh was a known critic of the Central government on key issues and had fearlessly expressed her views in the newspaper she edited as well as in other forums. Her killing is an ominous portent for dissent in democracy and a brutal assault on the freedom of the press,” a statement released by the Guild said. Seen here: pictures of protest in Goa. (Express Photo by Smita Nair)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condemned the murder of Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday and said she was killed because of her “hard-hitting writing”. “I am very sad to hear that a renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh was murdered yesterday. Whatever I have been told is that she was killed because of her hard-hitting writing. We feel very sad and condemn this. It is a very sad of affairs," she said. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Media persons from across Gujarat gather at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to stand in solidarity with the media fraternity over the killing of Gauri Lankesh. (Express Photo Javed Raja).

In Karnataka, journalists took out a march from the Press Club to the Vidhana Soudha legislature and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking immediate action to bring the culprits to book. “We strongly believe that such silencing methods are an attempt of divisive forces in a democratic system to stifle the media,” the memorandum said. (Source: PTI)

Condemning the killing, Press Club of Bengaluru president Sadashiva Shenoy said, “Divisive forces cannot muzzle the liberal voices by resorting to killing. We demand that a judicial committee should be constituted headed by a sitting High Court judge to probe the brutal killing,” he said. (Source: PTI)