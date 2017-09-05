Ganpati Visarjan 2017: Devotees bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

Crowd awaits Mumbai's most famous Lalbaugcha Raja at Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug, Mumbai. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ganpati Visarjan is one of the biggest festivals in Maharashtra which is celebrated every year with great fervour. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Ganapathi visarjan procession in progress at Lakshmi road in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Devotees throng pandals during the Ganeshotsav and at the end of the festival, idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in water. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Ganesha is celebrated as the god of all beginnings and is worshiped at the start of any ritual or ceremony as he is known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The immersion marks the end of the festival as it is believed that with this immersion Ganesha is now believed to have merged with his deity parents Parvati and Shiva. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The origin of the festival is blurry and has many versions. Many say that it started during the era of the Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji and has continued since then. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

However, with time the enthusiasm faded. Then the famous freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak brought the festival as we know it today. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)