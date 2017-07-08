Hamburg handshakes: A look at PM Modi meeting world leaders at G20 summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greet PM Modi at the start of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, northern Germany. “A warm welcome by a gracious host. Chancellor Merkel receives PM @narendramodi at the beginning of G20 Summit,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.(Source: PTI)

Modi with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg. The two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral ties as both the nations geared up for the Malabar naval exercise, amid China's growing military assertiveness in the disputed South and East China seas. PM Modi said that he is looking forward to PM Abe's forthcoming visit to India for the next Annual Summit. (Source: PTI)

Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping exchange greetings at the BRICS leaders' informal gathering, in Hamburg. Modi and Xi briefly discussed a “range of issues” during an informal gathering of BRICS leaders. The interactions between the two leaders were held against the backdrop of the tense standoff between Indian and Chinese forces. On Thursday China had ruled out a formal bilateral meeting between the two leaders in Hamburg, with officials saying the “atmosphere is not right”.(Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit. Modi pressed upon his British counterpart Theresa May to ensure UK's cooperation to bring back economic offenders, Vijay Mallya back to India. (Source: PTI)

Modi meeting the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit, at Hamburg, Germany on Friday. The tow last met on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington in April 2016. The leaders also spoke over phone to discuss the Paris Climate Agreement ahead of Modi's visit to the US last month. (Soure: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit. Modi congratulated South Korea President Moon on his victory in presidential elections .Both leaders expressed their desires to further develop the special partnership between India and South Korea, throught participation in programmes such as Make in India, Digital India and Start up India.(Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the 12th G-20 Summit, in Hamburg. Modi had met his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hanoi, last year ahead of the G20 meet in China. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi with Mexican President, Enrique Pena Nieto at a meeting during the 12th G-20 Summit, in Hamburg. During their previous meeting in June, 2016, Mexican President Enrique Nieto had personally driven PM Modi to a Mexican restaurant to have some authentic Mexican cuisine.