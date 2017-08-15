From Sepoy mutiny to 1947: A flashback of India’s Independence struggle

1857 Sepoy Mutiny: Martyrs of Indias First war of Independence. (PIB)

Facsimile of a special 15 paise postage stamp released by the Post and Telegraph department on December 26, 1967 to Commemorate the organization of Independence Leaque of Tokyo in 1941 by Ras Behari Basu. (PIB)

Portrait of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (PIB)

Shri B.R. Ambedkar in his office. (PIB)

The remains of Martyr Udham Singh were received by VIPs including Chief Minister Zail Singh of Punjab, speaker G.S. Dhillon of Lok Sabha and Congress President S.D. Sharma at Palam Airport New Delhi on July 19, 1974. (PIB)

Dandi March, 1930. Map of the route the Marchers took on the historic occasion. (PIB)

Gandhiji and Nehru in a consultative mood, after Quit India Movement in 1942.

Mahatma Gandhi arriving in Simla on the occasion of Simla Conference. (PIB)

Leaders Conference at Simla June- July 1945. Congress working Committee meets in Simla. In this picture Sardar Patail, Dr. Pattabai Sitaramaya; Dr. Khan Sahib and Shri Shankar Rao Deo, are seen. (PIB)

Leaders Conference at Simla June- July 1945.Muslim League working Committee in Simla. A Photograph of the working committee in session. Mr. Jinah is seen at extreme left. (PIB)

Leaders Conference at Simla June- July 1945. Photo shows Sikh leaders in conference. Master Tara Singh is also seen in the Picture (fourth from right). (PIB)

The British Cabinet Mission in India (1946). Lord Wavell, the Viceroy and the Cabinet Mission at work in New Delhi. (PIB)

Lord Mountbatten addressing the Independence Day Session of the Constituent Assembly on August 15, 1947. Seated at his right is Dr. Rajendra Prasad, President of the Assembly. (PIB)

Lord Mountbatten swears in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of free India at the ceremony held at 8.30 a.m. on August 15, 1947. (PIB)

A contingent of the Royal Indian Navy lined up at India Gate, New Delhi, during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 1947. (PIB)

The Honerable Sardar Patels arrival at Ahmedabad January 21, 1948. (PIB)

A photograph of the crowd which participated in the Independence Day Celebrations at India Gate, New Delhi, on August 15, 1947. (PIB)

Freedom like a whiff of fresh air engulfs the Raisina Hill. Men, women and children try to absorb the long awaited moment. (PIB)

Transfer of power to the people of India: A vast multitude from all faiths, castes, creeds and denominations rejoice the red letter day by making their presence felt on Raisina hill, the seat of power (PIB)