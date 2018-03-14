From Express archives: Stephen Hawking’s unseen pictures from his India visit in 2001
Best of Express
- RJD clinches two out of three seats in Bihar, Tejashwi says results 'a victory of Lalu's ideology'
- Accept Gorakhpur, Phulpur verdict but SP-BSP alliance will stall progress: Yogi Adityanath
- BusinessPNB fraud: Ready to be 'Neelakantha' and drink poison to clean system, says RBI Governor
- Finance Bill passed without discussion, Congress calls it a 'black day for democracy'
- TechnologyStephen Hawking no more: The explorer of black holes who was unafraid of the dark
- EntertainmentOmerta trailer: Rajkummar Rao as terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh will send chills down your spine
- EntertainmentAamir Khan through the ages
- EntertainmentActor Narendra Jha passes away
- EntertainmentHow well do you know Aamir Khan?
- SportsIndia vs Bangladesh Live Score, Nidahas Trophy
- SportsRohit breaks Yuvraj's record of most sixes
- SportsWATCH: R Ashwin bowls leg-spin in Irani Cup
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5 vs Redmi 4: What's the difference?
- TechnologyStephen Hawking passes away at 76: Six videos of the physicist you need to watch
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 5 with 18:9 display, Snapdragon 450 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications