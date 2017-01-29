Latest News

First SP-Congress roadshow in Lucknow in pictures

Updated on January 29, 2017 3:53 pm
  sp cong joint press con, sp cong alliance, rahul akhilesh, akhilesh rahul, rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party, congress, priyanka gandhi, dimple yadav, mulayam singh yadav, up polls, up elections 2017, up chief minister, uttar pradesh general elections, uttar pradesh assembly elections

    Party workers take out a roadshow as Samajwadi Party national president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conferenc, since the announcement of a poll alliance between the two parties, Sunday.(Express photo)

    A billboard with the tagline, UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP likes this alliance), and photos of Akhilesh and Rahul, during the roadshow. (Express photo)

    Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due to start on February 3. (Express photo)

    A party worker holds a a placard with photos of Akhilesh, Rahul, Kannauj MP and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi during the road show. Both Dimple and Priyanka, who played a key role in stitching the alliance, are expected to campaign for the polls. (Express photo)

    Workers of both Congress and Samajwadi Party during the roadshow. (Express photo)

    UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi waives at the crowd during the road show in Lucknow (ANI Photo)

