First SP-Congress roadshow in Lucknow in pictures

Party workers take out a roadshow as Samajwadi Party national president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi held their first joint press conferenc, since the announcement of a poll alliance between the two parties, Sunday.(Express photo)

A billboard with the tagline, UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP likes this alliance), and photos of Akhilesh and Rahul, during the roadshow. (Express photo)

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due to start on February 3. (Express photo)

A party worker holds a a placard with photos of Akhilesh, Rahul, Kannauj MP and Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi during the road show. Both Dimple and Priyanka, who played a key role in stitching the alliance, are expected to campaign for the polls. (Express photo)

Workers of both Congress and Samajwadi Party during the roadshow. (Express photo)