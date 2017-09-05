Farrukhabad hospital: 49 children die in a month

New born babies admitted at NICU pediatric ward at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The hospital report claimed deaths as a result of “perinatal asphyxia” (deprivation of oxygen to a newborn) (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Between July 21 and August 20, 30 children had died at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and 19 during delivery at Ram Manohar Lohia (Mahila) Hospital in Farrukhabad. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)