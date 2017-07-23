Farewell President Pranab Mukerjee: PM Modi hosts dinner at Hyderabad House
President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the farewell hosted by him for the President at Hyderabad House , in New Delhi. (Source: PTI)
In keeping with tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a memento to outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee at the farewell hosted by him for the President at Hyderabad House , in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI)
President Pranab Mukherjee signs the visitors book at Hyderabad House on the occasion of the farewell hosted for him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Hamid Ansari look on. (Source: PTI)
On Friday, President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs and Defence, Arun Jaitley were seen arriving together for the dinner hosted by the Chiefs of Staff at Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. (PTI photo)