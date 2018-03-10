1 / 10

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in India on Friday night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a departure from protocol, welcomed him at the Air Force Station Palam in Delhi. Macron received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning, where he and his wife, Brigitte, were greeted by President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita and PM Modi. He later paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial in Raj Ghat. Macron is on a week-long visit to the country. He will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later today; the two countries are expected to sign at least several pacts. (Express Photos by Praveen Jain)



