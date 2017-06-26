Eid ul-Fitr 2017: India celebrates the festival with full fervour

During the holy month of Ramadan women at bangle shops in Shivaji market. Express Photo by Arul Horizon

Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers on Railway Track near New Delhi Railway Station. Express photo by Praveen Khanna.

Muslims offer Eid al-Ftr prayer at Fatehpuri Masjid in Capital on Monday. Express photo by Praveen Khanna.

Muslims crossing railway track to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque near New Delhi Railway Station. Express photo by Praveen Khanna.

Brother (discharged from hospital) of Junaid who was killed aboard a train by a mob of Lynchmen over a fight that ensued where Junaid and his brothers were abused for being muslims and for eating beef, as they returned from Eid shopping in Delhi to their village Khandawli in Ballabgarh in Haryana. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Eid day scene from Ballabgarh. Villagers offered namaz with black bands around their arms. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Muslims pray at Eidgah at Bandipora (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Kolkata: A member of the Muslim community takes a selfie after offering namaz on Eid festival at Red Road in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra

Young boys attend Eid al-Fitr prayers in Haryana to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramdan (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

