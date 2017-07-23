Raisina Hill prepares to welcome President-elect Ram Nath Kovind

A full dress rehearsal of the oath ceremony of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind at Raisina Hill, took place in Delhi on Saturday. The 14th President of India, Kovind will be sworn in on July 25 by the Chief Justice of India J S Khehar in the Central Hall of Parliament. Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee last day in Office is on July 24. (PTI Photo)

On the day of the oath ceremony, President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will come to the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, escorted by his bodyguards and the Military Secretary to the President. Then the President-elect will leave for the Parliament in a ceremonial cavalcade. At the Parliament, Kovind will be received by the presiding officers of the two Houses, i.e. the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Vice-President, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, and will be escorted to the Central Hall. (PTI photo)

At the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other senior leaders and Members of Parliament will be in attendance. (PTI Photo)

A dress rehearsal of the President's swearing in was also conducted on July 16, last Sunday, reported ANI. The President's bodyguards (PBGs) will escort the newly elected President to his official residence, i.e. Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)

The President-elect Ram Nath Kovind, like his predecessor Pranab Mukherejee, has expressed his desire to visit Rajghat before he enters Rashtrapati Bhavan. (PTI Photo)