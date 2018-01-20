1 / 6

Seventeen people are feared dead after a fire ripped through a two-storeyed- factory in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday evening. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the fire at the factory around 6.20 pm. Ten fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire has been completely doused now. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Express Photo by Amit Mehra