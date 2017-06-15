Latest News

Darjeeling agitation: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha strikes violence in valley

Published on June 15, 2017 10:22 pm
  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Media car was burnt after raid contact at GJm party office at patlaybas . Express photo.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Media car was burnt after raid contact at GJm party office at patlaybas . Express photo.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security personnel at Singamari near GJM party office after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security personnel at Singamari near GJM party office after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security personnel tryaing to save their head to escape from violent GJM supporter situation occures after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security personnel tryaing to save their head to escape from violent GJM supporter situation occures after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security going back after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security take position to save themsef from stone pelting from violent GJM supporter after raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security going back after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security going back after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Darjeeling Sp A K Chaturvedi during a press breifing during the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security tryaing to catch a police van to escape from violent GJM supporter situation occures after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Tear sheel charged by police to stop Violent GJM supporetrs after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Security personnel tryaing to save their head to escape from violent GJM supporter situation occures after the raid at GJM party office adjecent to Bimal Gurung's house on June 15, 2017.

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    One of the op cop Ajay Nanda(2L) with security personnel during action , Ajay is one of the member of 3 member team sent by CM Mamata Banerjee to maintain the law and order in the hills . Express photo by Partha Paul

  • darjeeling, gorkhaland, india news, indian express news

    Media car was burnt after raid contact at GJm party office at patlaybas . Express photo.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express