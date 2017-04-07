Latest News

Dalai Lama reaches Tawang to a rousing welcome

Updated on April 7, 2017 4:48 pm
    Dalai Lama was supposed to reach Tawang on April 4. But because of the bad weather, his helicopter could not take off and he had to reschedule his visit schedule and reached Tawang today by road.

    Dalai Lama shall remain in Tawang till April 10.

    A large number of devotees who had come from far-flung areas to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader whom they consider as their “living God” queued up on both the sides of the road crossing through Tawang old market and leading to country’s biggest Buddhist monastery – Tawang monastery.

    “We have contributed money and spent arou d rs. 3 lakh on decorating the place to welcome our beloved His Holiness the Dalai Lama.. it’s a dream come true for us”, said Tsering Tsewang, one of the organisers.

    Tawang residents while waiting for Dalai Lama said that come what may they shall never go with China.

    On his way, Dalai Lama attended his pre-decided functions in Bomdila and Dirang monasteries.

    Since morning, the residents of Tawang had again started washing and cleaning the roads in order to welcome Dalai Lama, the same manner in which they prepared for his arrival on April 4.

    A large number of followers of Dalai Lama, including devotees from neighbouring Bhutan, monks and nuns, members of Tibetan community from Dirang and Itanagar had been camping in Tawang since April 3 to see and hear Dalai Lama.

    Children dressed in traditional attire, holding Tibetan religious flags and prayer scarfs welcomed Dalai Lama on his way to Tawang Monastery.

    He shall be giving religious teachings in Tawang’s high school ground tomorrow and day after.

